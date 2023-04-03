Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Richmond Raceway

|
Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Chevrolet
“This feels great. It's a testimony to what happened in Las Vegas. We dominated that race, and didn't win it. It was all in God's timing. He said something great was coming. Here we are at Richmond, my favorite race track, sitting in Victory Lane. I'm super thankful for Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice, and everyone at Kaulig Racing – this is unbelievable.”
- Chandler Smith
Derek Kraus, No. 10 International Order of T. Roosevelt Chevrolet
“I am excited with how today went in my Xfinity Series debut. We had a solid car all day, just a little bit on the tight side. I learned how important restarts and track position are throughout the race. Overall, I am very happy with how the race went, and I am looking forward to the next one. I can't thank Kaulig Racing enough for the opportunity!”
- Derek Kraus
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
"It wasn’t our best day collectively as a team. We made some great adjustments throughout the day and were moving in a positive direction. Unfortunately, some miscommunication put us in a bad spot, and we just couldn’t quite make up our track position. I think we made improvements and learned a lot; we just need to button some things up and execute in other areas to get the most out of our day.”
- Justin Haley
Kaulig Racing PR