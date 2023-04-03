CHEVROLET NCS AT RICHMOND: Larson, Chevrolet Take Richmond Victory

TEAM CHEVY RACE HIGHLIGHTS: Stage One · Alex Bowman in the No. 48 Ally Camaro led the field to green ahead of Team Chevy drivers Kurt Busch, William Byron and Ross Chastain. · Three different Chevrolet drivers led in the first 30 laps ahead of a competition caution on Lap 30. Byron led Chastain with Bowman fourth and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., in fifth. · After the field all stopped for fuel and tires during the first yellow, Chastain led on the restart in the No. 1 Jockey Chevrolet before Byron moved back ahead on Lap 50 and led to the end of the stage break. · Byron claimed his series-leading fifth stage victory at the end of Lap 70 to close Stage One. Chevrolet drivers led the entirety of the opening stage with Byron out front for 44 laps and Chastain 16. · Four Team Chevy drivers recorded stage points at the end of Stage One: 1st William Byron, No. 24 RaptorTough.com Camaro ZL1 2nd Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 3rd Ross Chastain, No. 1 Jockey Camaro ZL1 7th Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1 Stage Two · William Byron continued to lead from the start of Stage Two to the race’s fourth caution period. Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain and Alex Bowman continued to pace Team Chevy’s strong opening start to the race. · Larson in the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 took the race lead for the first time on Lap 124 as he went around the outside of Byron. He was the fifth different Chevrolet driver to lead at least one lap in the opening 125 laps. · The majority of the field made green-flag pit stops on Lap 159 with Byron stopping for fuel and four tires from second place. Larson and Chastain stopped the next lap, and Larson cycled back to the lead on Lap 167, despite contact in pitlane with Daniel Suarez. Byron ran second with Bowman fourth and Chastain fifth into the second half of Stage Two. · Byron move back into the race lead for the third time on Lap 197 by getting around Larson just before the halfway point. · Stage Two ended with almost 130 laps of green-flag running. · Four Team Chevy drivers recorded stage points at the end of Stage Two: 3rd William Byron, No. 24 RaptorTough.com Camaro ZL1 5th Ross Chastain, No. 1 Jockey Camaro ZL1 7th Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1 8th Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 Final Stage / Post-Race Notes · Four Chevrolet drivers – William Byron, Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain – were in the top-10 as the final stage began with 170 laps left. · Green-flag pit stops began on Lap 288. Once the field cycled through, Chevrolets were second (Larson), third (Byron), fourth (Bowman) and sixth (Chastain). · The race’s sixth caution flew on Lap 305 for a single-car incident. All cars on the lead lap stopped on Lap 307 for fuel and tires. Byron came out second followed by Larson and Bowman with Chastain sixth. · The race began again on Lap 313 with Chevrolet drivers in positions two through five. The race continued green when part of the field began making another round of green-flag stops with 50 laps to go. Among the leaders, Byron stopped first followed by Larson, Bowman and Chastain a lap later. Byron won the race for track position and was the first of the cars among those who decided to pit completed their stops. Byron moved back into the lead on Lap 367. · The race’s seventh caution came out with 28 laps to go for a car that spun at Turn One with Byron leading, Larson third and Josh Berry – No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1, who didn’t stop with the rest of the field – in fourth. · The green flag flew with 22 laps to go with Larson in front alongside Berry. Byron was spun on the restart and went into the outside wall from fourth place, bringing out another caution. · Larson led the final 13 laps for his first Cup Series victory of the season while Berry finished second for his best career NCS result.