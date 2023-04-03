Bell Continues Strong Early Season Performance

Christopher Bell (fourth) led Toyota with a top-five finish in the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway. For Bell, it was his series-leading fourth top-five finish in the first seven races this season. Bell’s teammate Ty Gibbs continued his recent performance surge with his third consecutive top-10 finish as the rookie driver came home in ninth.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Richmond Raceway

Race 7 of 36 – 300 miles, 400 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS





1st, Kyle Larson*

2nd, Josh Berry*

3rd, Ross Chastain*

4th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

5th, Kevin Harvick*

9th, TY GIBBS

11th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

16th, TYLER REDDICK

20th, DENNY HAMLIN

22nd, BUBBA WALLACE

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

Did you want to see that caution?

“No. For us, we needed it to stay green. It didn’t work out today.”

How was the race?

“It was pretty disappointing. I felt like we had enough speed in our Rheem Camry to be up there all day, but I had a couple of restarts that put us in the back. We would lose spots when the yellow flags would come out, so it was just an uphill battle all day.”

What happened with William Bryon there at the end?

“I don’t know. It was a pretty standard restart with the 1 (Ross Chastain) behind you. I tried to protect from him going to the inside and he still made it three-wide there at the last minute and there wasn’t enough room.”

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 9th

How was your race?

“It has been a pretty solid for us. The biggest thing is just minimizing mistakes. I think my team is the best, and only going to get better. My pit crew did a great job today. I’m happy. My Monster Energy Toyota Camry was fast today, and I’m excited to be up there racing with those guys.”

