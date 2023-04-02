NCS: What to watch for in the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

Five races one repeat winner: Through the first six races of the 2023 season only one driver, William Byron has made his way into victory lane more than once doing so back to back at Las Vegas and Phoenix. Kyle Busch new to Richard Childress this year was able to make his way in the second race of the season for his new team, Busch who has one pole and six victories, the most of any active driver should be one of the favorites to win at Richmond.

All Star Race update: Five drivers this year have put their name on the list for a return to racing at North Wilkesboro, the most recenter Tyler Reddick who won at COTA but also earlier in the week tested at North Wilkesboro in a tire test to determine the compound and setups for a return to racing at a track that hasn’t seen NASCAR racing is 26 years and on a pavement last laid in 1981.

Harvick: In his final season in the Cup Series, Kevin Harvick comes into Richmond with three poles tied up with hometown Denny Hamlin for the most among active drivers. Harvick also made his way into victory lane in the fall event at Richmond last year in a back-to-back win after visiting victory lane the week prior at Michigan.

Eight winners: Heading into Richmond this weekend only eight drivers on the entry list have won at the track. In addition to Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, Joey Logano and Kyle Larson have all made their way to victory at the three-quarter mile track.

Chastain: After finishing second the points last season to Joey Logano its now Chastain second in points heading into Richmond after his fourth-place finish last week at COTA. Chastain has put together an average finish of 10.8 with two top five and three top 10 finishes so far this season.

ROTY update: Ty Gibbs continues to lead the standings over Noah Gragson while putting up an average finish of 18.2 over Gragson’s 22.8.

Rooftop parties: Fans in the area will have three choices to kick off the weekend in Richmond with rooftop parties happening near the track hosted by track President Lori Waran. Fans looking to have some fun heading into the weekend can check out the Quirk Hotel Rooftop starting at 5:30 p.m., New York Deli at 6:30 p.m., and The HofGarden Rooftop at 7:30 p.m.

Quick stats: Toyota Owners 400, 400 laps(300 miles), stages 70, 230 and 400.