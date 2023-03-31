RCR Race Preview: Richmond Raceway

|
Austin Hill and the No. 21 United Rentals Chevrolet Camaro SS at Richmond Raceway… Austin Hill has one career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Richmond Raceway, earning a 18th-place finish in 2022 while piloting the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. In addition, Hill has competed in two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series events, notching one pole (2020) and two top-10 results (2020 - 2021), and three ARCA Menards Series East races, posting one win (2015) and three top-10 finishes (2013 - 2015) at the Virginia short track.
Every Other Week… To start the 2023 Xfinity Series campaign, Hill has won every other race to claim three checkered flags in a total of six events. If the pattern continues, the 28-year-old will capture the victory once again on Saturday at Richmond Raceway.
Holding Steady in the Standings… Through six races, Hill continues to lead the Xfinity Series driver championship point standings. The Winston, Ga. native has a 15 point lead over second-place Riley Herbst.
Meet Hill… On Saturday, April 1 at 10:30 a.m. ET, Hill and his Richard Childress Racing teammate Sheldon Creed are scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Trailer located in the Fan Midway at Richmond Raceway. Stop by to meet the sophomore driver and purchase new gear.
Turns for Troops… Through their Turns for Troops program, United Rentals will donate $50 for each lap that Hill completes in his United Rentals Chevrolet Camaro during the Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway. Funds from the Turns for Troops program, support Operation Homefront – an organization that has a mission to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive, not simply struggle to get by, in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.
About United Rentals… United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,449 rental locations in North America, 13 in Europe, 27 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 24,700 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and others. The company offers approximately 4,700 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $19.3 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.
AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:
You had success at Richmond Raceway early in your career. What is your outlook heading back to a short track and what do you need out a car to run up front this weekend?
“I feel good about going to Richmond, because I won there in an ARCA Menards Series East car and I've had success there in the Truck Series even if the finishes don't show for it. We always ran well, but something crazy would happen at the end of the race. Last year, our No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet was really fast on the short run, but had issues with our right front tire cording on the long run especially towards the end of the run in Stage 3. We salvaged what we could, because we thought the right front could blow at any minute. If we get that part fixed and have some longevity in the car, I'm optimistic about our chances. You want to have a long run car there, not a short run car, because a lot of times Richmond goes green for awhile - 75 lap stages and you can go green the entire time.
To have a successful day, we need to have long run speed, manage entry as best as possible, have turn in the middle and then drive off. The drive off is crucial. You need drive off in order to not burn up the right front or right rear and go to the limit of the tire without slipping those right sides. That's the key to having tire life at the end of a run."