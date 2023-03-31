RFK Announces April 17 Week of Service Initiative; Highlighted by Team Built Habitat House

RFK Racing has announced that it will lead in a week of service this spring where members of the RFK team will take part in daily community charitable efforts across the region. The RFK Week of Service will culminate in team members, drivers and owners joining together to help build a Habitat for Humanity House in the local area.

At the same time, RFK will challenge each of its partners and its fanbase to join the Week of Service, taking part in similar initiatives in their respective regions across the country.

“Participating in charitable events and activities are always positive experiences for all involved, and we’re excited to lead this effort this year and turn this into an annual event,” said Steve Newmark, President of RFK Racing. “There are certainly always opportunities to give back in each of our communities – whether that be here in North Carolina or across the country – and we challenge our friends, sponsors and fans to participate with us this April.”

RFK’s Week of Service will kick off April 17, the Monday after the spring Martinsville race, leading into the weekend at Talladega. RFK will send different groups of its personnel and team out in the community, contributing to various service efforts throughout the week, with the team joining together on Friday, culminating the Week of Service with the building of the RFK Habitat House.

For more information on how to participate alongside RFK and its partners, stay tuned to RFK’s social channels in the coming weeks.

Monday, April 17: Veterans Recognition Program – Atrium Health Cabarrus

Tuesday, April 18: Bike Build – Trips for Kids Charlotte in collaboration with Queen City Bikes

Wednesday, April 19: Blood Drive – American Red Cross

Thursday, April 20: Book Drive – Julia’s Café (affiliate of Habitat for Humanity)

Friday, April 21: Site Build – Habitat for Humanity

RFK PR