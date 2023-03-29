Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Richmond Advance

This weekend at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Ross Chastain will climb behind the wheel of the No. 1 Jockey® Made in America Collection Chevrolet Camaro.

The eighth-generation watermelon farmer will pilot the red-white-and blue Jockey paint scheme for the first time this year.

The 30-year-old driver enters Richmond first in the point standings after a fourth-place finish last weekend at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The race had a wild ending with several cautions plaguing the final laps. Chastain recovered from spinning in the closing laps to secure his third consecutive top-five at the Texas road course.

“Being first in the points is good, but it is a long season so it's important to keep our focus on the race each week and not get ahead of ourselves," said Chastain who finished runner-up in the point standings last season.

The Jockey partnership with Trackhouse began last year and was the first such team sponsorship in the 147-year history of the apparel brand. At the core of the partnership was the launch of the brand’s Made in America* Collection – an effort aimed at delivering premium quality product, support reshoring American manufacturing jobs, supporting families and farmers in local communities, and providing a more sustainable option for American consumers.

Jockey will appear two additional times in 2023 as the primary sponsor of Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet - Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway on April 30 and at Michigan Speedway in Brooklyn on Aug. 6.

Chastain will be making his ninth Cup Series start at Richmond this weekend. He has a best finish of seventh at the Virginia track. Last fall at Richmond, he qualified on the outside pole.

A few weeks ago, Chastain returned to the site of his "Hail Melon" move at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and took photos in a Jockey t-shirt.

Fox Sports 1 will broadcast Sunday's race at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

*Socks and the Everyday Tee in the Jockey Made in America collection are made in USA with imported material.