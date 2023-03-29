Decision of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel - Hendrick Motorsports

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel today heard and considered an appeal of an L2 penalty issued on March 15, 2023 to team owner Rick Hendrick, drivers Kyle Larson, William Byron and Alex Bowman and crew chiefs Cliff Daniels, Rudy Fugle, Blake Harris and Alan Gustafson in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The penalty concerns the following sections of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book: Section 6.1 Time/Manner/Location; 14.1.C,D&Q Overall Assembled Vehicle Rules; 14.5.4.2.A Radiator Duct. The penalties issued were the loss of 100 championship owner points and 10 Playoff points to the Nos. 5, 9, 24 and 48; the loss of 100 championship driver points and 10 Playoff points to Larson, Byron and Bowman; and a $100,000 fine and four-race suspension to Daniels, Fugle, Harris and Gustafson.

Upon hearing the testimony, the decisions of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel are:

That the Appellants violated the Rule(s) set forth in the Penalty Notice. That the Panel amends the original Penalty assessed by NASCAR to read: $100,000 fine and 4-race suspension for Cliff Daniels, Rudy Fugle, Alan Gustafson and Blake Harris. No loss of NASCAR Cup Series Championship Team Owner and Driver points or Team Owner and Driver Playoff points.

The Appeals Panel members for this hearing:

Mr. Kelly Housby

Mr. Dixon Johnston

Mr. Bill Lester

The Appellants have the right to appeal the decision of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel to the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer in accordance with the NASCAR Rule Book.

NASCAR PR