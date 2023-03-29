Wednesday, Mar 29

Moose Fraternity Returns to Trackhouse Racing, Chastain

NASCAR Cup Series News
Wednesday, Mar 29 0
Moose Fraternity Returns to Trackhouse Racing, Chastain

Trackhouse Racing today announced the Moose Fraternity will serve as a primary partner in four races on the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Ross Chastain during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Chastain, who is first in points, will race the Moose Chevrolet will race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 23, World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis on June 4, as well as Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Aug. 20, and Oct. 29 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

It marks the third Cup Series season the fraternal organization has paired with Chastain on the track while using the 30-year-old, Alva, Florida native in membership and charity initiatives away from the track. 

“I am glad we can continue this partnership with Moose for so many reasons,” said Chastain who is a member of Tice and Shores, Florida, Lodge 1287 within the Moose Fraternity. “Moose does an amazing amount of charity work for a lot of people and getting to meet the Moose members across the country has been a lot of fun.”

In June, Chastain visited Mooseheart, a residential childcare facility on a 1,000-acre campus west of Chicago. In November, he visited Moosehaven, a retirement community in Orange Park, Fla. The retirement community has served members of the Moose since 1922.
video

Moose Moments Video

Chastain also visits various Moose Lodges around the country during race weekends.

“Moose is all about family, caring for the needs of others and having fun together. This is why Ross, Trackhouse and the Moose are a perfect fit and our nearly one million members are passionate Ross Chastain fans,” said Moose International CEO Scott Hart.

Chastain drove the Moose Chevrolet to victory at Talladega on April 24 last year making a last lap pass for his second Cup Series career victory. It was part of a breakout season for Chastain and Trackhouse Racing that saw him earn two wins, post 15 top-five finishes, and claim a second-place finish in the season standings – all career bests.

The Moose Chevrolet was at the center of perhaps one of the most dramatic moments in recent NASCAR history. In October, the penultimate race of the 2022 season, Chastain rode the Martinsville Speedway walls on the final two corners to pass three cars and gain entry into the Championship 4 season finale the next weekend at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.

The maneuver nicknamed the “Hail Melon” drew global praise and recognition as the video eclipsed more than 225 million views and the event garnered 1.2B impressions. The No. 1 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet was the top-selling diecast last season.

“I think the whole world knows about the Moose Fraternity after Martinsville,” said Chastain. “I hope that attention made everyone see all the great work the Moose Fraternity does across the nation and honestly, how much fun it is to be a member.”

Trackhouse and Chastain will continue to amplify the message of the Moose Fraternity to race fans through social media content and select events at lodges around the country in 2023.

Members of the Moose conduct approximately $50 - $70 million worth of community service annually. The Fraternity organizes and participates in numerous sports, entertainment and recreational programs in local Lodges and Family Centers in the majority of 43 State and Provincial Associations, and on a fraternity-wide basis. Lodges across the Fraternity are known for creating life-long bonds between members through activities and a shared concern for children in need, seniors and the communities in which they live.

Throughout the year, Moose International will be providing grants to a number of its lodges to help market themselves locally in order to take advantage of the heightened visibility that is anticipated through the national sponsorship of Chastain and the partnership with Trackhouse Racing.

Trackhouse Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Richmond Raceway
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.