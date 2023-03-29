Moose Fraternity Returns to Trackhouse Racing, Chastain

“I am glad we can continue this partnership with Moose for so many reasons,” said Chastain who is a member of Tice and Shores, Florida, Lodge 1287 within the Moose Fraternity. “Moose does an amazing amount of charity work for a lot of people and getting to meet the Moose members across the country has been a lot of fun.”
In June, Chastain visited Mooseheart, a residential childcare facility on a 1,000-acre campus west of Chicago. In November, he visited Moosehaven, a retirement community in Orange Park, Fla. The retirement community has served members of the Moose since 1922.