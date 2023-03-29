LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Richmond Raceway

- About Sunseeker Resorts: Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com . Follow on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts.

- A memorable win: Richmond Raceway holds a special memory in the NASCAR career of Noah Gragson. At 23 years old, Gragson won the Xfinity race at Richmond on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Gragson's post-race interview was one of reflection and he was able to honor America by stating the day wasn't about the win, but about honoring those lost. Gragson's crew chief at the time was Dave Elenz.

- Above Average: Throughout Gragson's seven starts at Richmond in the Xfinity Series, he has an average finish of 9.4 coupled with three top-five and five top-10 finishes. Gragson has led 48 laps around the track with one win. He has one start at Richmond in the NASCAR Cup Series but with a 22nd place finish in 2022 completing 397 of 400 laps.

-Lambert at Richmond: Crew chief Luke Lambert has 17 starts with four different drivers at Richmond in the NASCAR Cup Series. He's coached drivers to two top-five and five top-10 finishes with 36 laps led throughout the years.

-Don't forget the coffee: As announced prior to the Circuit of the Americas race event, Black Rifle Coffee Company will support Gragson and the No. 42 team for six races this season. They are offering NASCAR fans 25% off a first time purchase or subscription. To redeem the offer, go to Black Rifle Coffee Company and use the code “BRCCMOTOR” at checkout. Follow on Instragram, Facebook , and YouTube, or subscribe to Coffee or Die's daily newsletter for updates.

- NG Appearances:

Sunday, April 2nd | Trackside Merchandise Trailer : Noah will sign for fans at his souvenir/merchandise rig located in the Midway at Richmond Raceway from 12 - 12:30p.m. The LEGACY MOTOR CLUB merchandise rig is shared with JR Motorsports.

- From the Drivers Seat: "I'm looking forward to Richmond this weekend. The No. 42 team has been rallying back the last two weeks with strategy and speed. The pit crew has been awesome. My first race win at Richmond in Xfinity was really special and I was able to drive the NextGen car last fall in a Cup car. We are making some progress as a team and each week things are coming together more and more."