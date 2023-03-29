Goodyear Fast Facts -- Richmond / Texas

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 7 – 400 laps / 300 miles

Richmond Raceway (0.75-mile oval) – Richmond, Va.

Fast Facts for April 1-2, 2023

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 18-inch Speedway Radials

Set limits: Cup – 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 9 sets for the race

(8 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying)

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-5124; Right-side -- D-5126

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,251 mm (88.62 in.); Right-side -- 2,276 mm (89.61 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 12 psi; Left Rear -- 12 psi;

Right Front -- 30 psi; Right Rear -- 26 psi

Storyline – Cup teams know what to expect on high-wear Richmond: Tire wear will be a factor and tire management will be a priority for NASCAR Cup drivers at Richmond Raceway this weekend. Richmond has become one of the highest wear tracks on the NASCAR circuit, so four-tire stops will be the norm this Sunday. Pit crews will be busy with nine sets of tires for the 400 lap (300-mile) race. The one advantage Cup teams have is a deep notebook on this particular tire set-up, with this weekend’s race being the eighth on this combination of left- and right-side tires since the series went to the Next Gen car at the beginning of last season. Cup teams ran this tire set-up twice on this track in 2022, and got a refresher course at Phoenix three weeks ago.

“Cup teams can expect some fall-off on the high-wear track surface at Richmond this weekend,” said Greg Stucker. “Tire wear means several things for this race. First, when the tires wear, it help lay rubber on the track surface which, in turn, means that drivers will adjust their lines looking for fresh asphalt and more grip. Second, on high wear tracks, teams will take almost every opportunity to take four tires, thus making the pit crews a vital part of the race in keeping or gaining track position. This is a well-established tire set-up, so teams will know what to expect.”

Notes – Cup cars return to Richmond on popular tire set-up: Being on the 18-inch bead diameter tire, NASCAR Cup teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Xfinity Series at Richmond this week . . . this is the same combination of left- and right-side tires Cup teams ran at Richmond twice last season . . . they also ran this tire set-up at Phoenix three weeks ago, as well as at Phoenix, New Hampshire and Gateway last season . . . with this 18-inch tire, and its lower profile sidewall, NASCAR Cup cars will not run inner liners in any of their tires in 2023.

Wet Weather Tires – Goodyear to bring wet weather tires to short track Richmond: Goodyear will bring its 18-inch wet weather radial tires to Richmond for the NASCAR Cup cars, should NASCAR determine that conditions warrant . . . Goodyear tested its 18-inch bead diameter wet weather tire at Martinsville in June 2022, in order to determine the feasibility of running in wet conditions on ovals . . . Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric and Tyler Reddick participated in that Martinsville test . . . NASCAR Cup teams last ran a wet weather tire in competition at Watkins Glen last August . . . in addition to the obvious difference of a tread pattern versus Goodyear’s dry weather “slick” tires, the “Goodyear” and “Eagle” lettering on the sidewalls of the wet weather tires is white, not the standard yellow.

GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES

NASCAR Xfinity Series -- Race No. 7 -- 250 laps / 187.5 miles

Richmond Raceway (0.75-mile oval) – Richmond, Va.

Fast Facts for April 1, 2023

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Speedway Radials

Set limits: Xfinity: 5 sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-6114; Right-side -- D-6116

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,218 mm (87.32 in.); Right-side -- 2,244 mm (88.35 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 12 psi; Left Rear -- 12 psi;

Right Front -- 30 psi; Right Rear -- 27 psi

Notes – Xfinity teams return to Richmond on 2022 tire set-up: Being on 15-inch bead diameter tires, NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Cup Series at Richmond this weekend . . . this is the same tire set-up these teams ran at Richmond last season . . . they also just ran this tire set-up at Phoenix in early-March . . . as on most NASCAR ovals one mile or less in length, Xfinity teams will not run inner liners in their tires at Richmond.

Wet Weather Tires – Goodyear to bring wet weather tires to short track Richmond: Goodyear will bring its 15-inch wet weather radial tires to Richmond for the NASCAR Xfinity cars, should NASCAR determine that conditions warrant . . . Goodyear tested its 15-inch bead diameter wet weather tires on Cup cars at both Richmond (May 2021) and Martinsville (April 2021) in order to determine the feasibility of running in wet conditions on ovals . . . Xfinity teams last ran a wet weather tire in competition at Portland last June . . . in addition to the obvious difference of a tread pattern versus Goodyear’s dry weather “slick” tires, the “Goodyear” and “Eagle” lettering on the sidewalls of the wet weather tires is white, not the standard yellow.

GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – Race No. 5 – 147-laps / 220.5 milesTexas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval) – Fort Worth, Tex.Fast Facts for March 31-April 1, 2023 Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Speedway Radials

Set limits: Craftsman Trucks: 5 sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-6110; Right-side -- D-6112

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,225 mm (87.60 in.); Right-side -- 2,250 mm (88.58 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 19 psi; Left Rear – 19 psi;

Right Front -- 52 psi; Right Rear -- 48 psi

Notes – Trucks on return to Texas on 2022 tire set-up: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams will run the same tire set-up at Texas this weekend that they ran at this track last season . . . this is also the same combination of left- and right side tires that these teams ran at Las Vegas earlier this season and twice in 2022, as well as at Kansas in 2022 . . . as on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, Truck teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at Texas . . . air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

