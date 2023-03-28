Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Richmond Advance

For the first time this season, Suárez will sport the Quaker State colors on on his No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet when he races at Richmond and again July 9 at the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Quaker State will have branding on both Suárez and Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain's cars and driver uniforms throughout the 2023 season. Quaker State is also embarking on a technical alliance with Trackhouse Racing.

"Quaker State is everywhere in Mexico and is the brand everyone in Mexico trusts," Suárez said. "I feel so blessed now to be able to carry those Quaker State colors just like Adrian used to do.”

The Quaker State brand also has a long history with NASCAR and has enjoyed unprecedented success with some of its top race teams. Quaker State motor oil has been in NASCAR drivers’ engines for more than 7 million on-track miles, and more than 170 victories by some of the most-recognized drivers. Quaker State motor oils have helped deliver championships at each of the three levels of NASCAR, including 10 NASCAR Cup Series Championships.

Suárez hopes he can add his name to that list beginning Sunday in Richmond. He needs a good finish after the last two weeks at Atlanta and Circuit of the Americas saw accidents end top 10 runs.

Fox Sports 1 will air Sunday's race at 3:30 p.m. EDT.