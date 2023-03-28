Michael McDowell and No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops/Speedco Team Spring Richmond Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Michael McDowell takes the Love’s Travel Stops colors back to the track this weekend. The No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops team will compete at the Richmond (Va.) Raceway this Sunday.

Sunday’s race will be the first points-paying short track of the season.

The race is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

COMPETITION NOTES:

The Love’s Travel Stops team is looking to start collecting top-10 finishes beginning this weekend. The Love’s Travel Stops Ford was in the top-three and then top-six at the end of the race at the Circuit of the Americas before being spun. The team finished 12th.

McDowell has a 13th-place finish at the Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway and could have finished in the top-10 in the Daytona 500 this season. He is looking to start collecting top-10 and top-five results.