Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Circuit of the Americas (COTA)

AJ Allmendinger, No. 10 Celsius Chevrolet AJ Allmendinger qualified on the pole for the Pit Boss 250 Presented by USA Today.

Allmendinger dominated the first stage in the No. 10 Celsius Chevrolet leading all 14 laps until the stage break. This was Allmendinger’s 12 th NXS road course stage win, making him the series-leader for road course stage wins.

Allmendinger restarted on the 11 th row in stage two and sustained right side damage when the field went five-wide going into turn one on the start. The No. 10 Celsius Chevy did not have a tire rub after this contact, so the team stayed out during the caution and restarted in 25 th on lap 22. Charging through the field quickly, Allmendinger came back from over nine seconds back to finish sixth in stage two.

Restarting on the third row for the third stage, Allmendinger made his way to the front and battled with the No. 17 for the lead.

He went on to earn Kaulig Racing’s first NXS win of the 2023 season in the Pit Boss 250 Presented by USA Today. “William Byron is one of the best ones in the sport right now, seeing all Cup races he’s winning. I knew it was going to be tough, I was just trying to fight to get back up to the front there. I’m so proud of everyone at Kaulig Racing. The Celsius Chevy was really hooked up, and with all the damage we had, it didn’t hurt the car. I spent a lot of years not winning anything, so I’m going to celebrate every one of them like it’s my last one. You never know. As much pressure as I put on myself, I’m always going to try to live up to it. The pit crew was awesome, and I’m so proud of everyone on this team.” - AJ Allmendinger