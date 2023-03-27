Team Penske - NASCAR Cup Series Race Report - COTA

RACE RUNDOWN: Ryan Blaney and the No. 12 team had an up-and-down afternoon at Circuit of The Americas, ultimately concluding with a 21st-place finish. Despite starting towards the back of the field, Blaney made up eight positions on the opening lap and was up 15 spots by lap 10 in 23rd. Following a four-tire stop with a round of adjustments under caution on lap 12, Blaney crossed the line 27th at the end of Stage 1. On lap 17, Blaney was spun by the No. 5 on the entrance of turn 12, sending him into the gravel while sustaining damage to the left rear. Blaney brought the No. 12 Ford Mustang to pit road as the race remained green, causing him to go a lap down in 35th. He eventually rejoined the lead lap via the free pass following a caution on lap 41. With nine laps to go, Blaney broke into the top-15 on the restart before the race went into what would be the first of three overtime attempts. On the first overtime restart, Blaney was turned by the No. 91 at the apex of turn one, causing the left rear tire to go down before the caution flag waved. Blaney battled back through the field on the following two restarts before settling for a 21st-place finish.



BLANEY'S THOUGHTS: “Certainly, wasn’t the day we were looking for. Starting in the back we managed to gain quite a few spots early but got hit really hard in the left rear and had to make repairs. Glad we had a shot late for a decent finish, but those overtime restarts are crazy and sometimes it works out and other times it doesn’t.”