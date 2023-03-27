Monday, Mar 27

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Circuit Of The Americas

NASCAR Cup Series News
Sunday, Mar 26 14
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Circuit Of The Americas NK Photography Photo

Noah Gragson, No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite

START: 10TH

FINISH: 20TH

POINTS: 26TH

Noah Gragson Post-Race Thoughts: “Had a solid day in our Black Rifle Coffee Camaro. We ran inside the top-10 and top-15 for a large part of the day with good speed. We kept working on the car. Luke Lambert and the rest of the guys called a great strategy. The pit crew did an awesome job. We put ourselves in position during the green-white-checkers to be in the top-10. I ended up getting spun and rallied back. We never quit. I’m very proud of our Black Rifle Coffee team and excited to get to Richmond and try it again."
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite

START: 8TH

FINISH: 23RD

POINTS: 21ST

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: "“Frustrating day here in at COTA. I felt like we had a pretty fast Allegiant Chevy but it seemed like we kept getting hit. There were a couple times there on restarts that we just flat got ran over. Wrong place wrong time for sure, and it stinks that we weren’t really able to have anything to show for the speed we had. I’m thankful that we were able to show as much promise as we did early on with a good run in qualifying, and I can tell we are moving in the right direction at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. Onto Richmond.”
 

Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Club Wyndham Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite

START: 31ST

FINISH: 38TH

POINTS: 38TH

Jimmie Johnson was collected on a Lap 1 multi-car accident at Circuit Of The Americas.

Post-race thoughts: “What a disappointing finish. Unfortunately we got off to a slow start yesterday and qualified poorly. We all know what happens when you start in the back and unfortunately we were caught up in that.  Just a wild and crazy first lap that was taking place. I thought I had the wreck missed, but I just saw a flash of red out of nowhere. I guess there was more going on the outside of the No. 6 car (Brad Keselowski) as it was spinning, and I saw him and just got collected. I’m most disappointed for Club Wyndham. They came on board for this race, and they’ll be with me at the Coca-Cola 600. Really disappointed we couldn’t give them a better show.”

LMC PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Stewart-Haas Racing: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix from COTA Mobil 1 Racing: Jenson Button Goes the Distance in NASCAR Debut »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.