Stewart-Haas Racing: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix from COTA

Race Winner: Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing (Toyota)

SHR Race Finish:

● Kevin Harvick (Started 29th, Finished 13th / Running, completed 75 of 75 laps)

● Chase Briscoe (Started 19th, Finished 15th / Running, completed 75 of 75 laps)

● Aric Almirola (Started 39th, Finished 30th / Running, completed 74 of 75 laps)

● Ryan Preece (Started 26th, Finished 32nd / Accident, completed 68 of 75 laps)

SHR Points:

● Kevin Harvick (4th with 186 points, 25 out of first)

● Chase Briscoe (23rd with 96 points, 115 out of first)

● Aric Almirola (28th with 70 points, 141 out of first)

● Ryan Preece (29th with 69 points, 142 out of first)

SHR Notes:

● Harvick finished fourth in Stage 2 to earn seven bonus points.

● Briscoe finished ninth in Stage 2 to earn two bonus points.

● Preece finished 10th in Stage 1 to earn a bonus point.

Race Notes:

● Tyler Reddick won the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix to score his fourth career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his first at COTA. His margin over second-place Kyle Busch was 1.411 seconds.

● There were eight caution periods for a total of 17 laps.

● All but 10 of the 39 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Ross Chastain leaves COTA as the championship leader with a 19-point advantage over second-place Busch.

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Richmond 400 on Sunday, April 2 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TSC PR