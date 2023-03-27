Sunday, Mar 26

RCR NCS Race Report: Circuit Of The Americas

Sunday, Mar 26 9
RCR NCS Race Report: Circuit Of The Americas NK Photography Photo

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Team Show Speed at Circuit of The Americas with Stage Points and Strong Run Before Late-Race Incident
 

"The results do not show what this No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet team accomplished today. I'm very proud of the fight this team had, and proud of our pace. We will get the finish we deserve soon enough. We had a really solid run going, so it’s disappointing that we ended up in the garage early. We didn’t qualify where we needed to, but we worked our way into the top-15 by the end of Stage 1, and earned Stage Points at the end of Stage 2. The end of the race was just a mess. We drove up into the hill on a restart and everyone just pile drove into each other. I had nowhere to go. I don’t know if it would have worked out better for us if we chose the bottom or not. I hate it for all of the guys on this RCR team. We had a lot of good things going today, but nothing to show for it. There’s still a lot of racing to go. We’ll regroup and head to Richmond Raceway.”

 

-Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch Brings Hometown Partner Netspend a Second-Place Finish at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas
 

“We had a fast Netspend Chevrolet today at Circuit of The Americas and it feels good to leave Austin, Texas with a second-place finish. It was hard-earned. If we would have gotten the lead on those restarts at the end of the race, I don't know if we could have held off Tyler Reddick, even on equal tires. Reddick is obviously a really good road racer. He proved it last year, and I was able to get in this No. 8 Chevy and run right back to him. I’ve been trying to emulate the things he did to make this car fast last year. We’re not quite all the way there. For some reason, we didn't have really great long run speed today. However, we did our best to put ourselves in position at the end. We had a lot of ups and downs. I really wasn’t sure we were going to have a capable opportunity to be able to finish second today. We got behind on strategy a couple of times but were able to persevere. We stayed out and were on older tires than the rest of those guys around us. I had a couple of shots on restarts, but those things will come back on you. You just try to race clean and do your best to be as clean as you can be. Getting a lot of help from behind didn’t help me getting into others. Overall, second is a really good finish for as much as we put in here to focus in on this track, and all of the testing that we've been able to do in the off-season. I want to thank Netspend for being on our Chevy. This is their hometown, so we’re excited to give them a runner-up finish.”

 

-Kyle Busch

 

