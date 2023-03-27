NCS: Tyler Reddick wins Cup Series race at COTA

Tyler Reddick won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas.



Reddick passed William Byron for the race lead with four laps to go in the race and held the top spot in the final laps to win for the first time this season.



“This whole 23XI team has been working so hard all winter long to make the road course program better. Was extremely motivated to come in here and prove that performance too,” Reddick told FOX Sports post-race.



Sunday’s win marked Reddick’s first win at 23XI since joining the organization at the beginning of the year.



Sunday's race saw three overtime finishes due to debris and an accident.



Rounding out the top five were Kyle Busch in second, Alex Bowman in third, Ross Chastain in fourth and William Byron in fifth.



William Byron, who finished in fifth led 28 laps of the race. Only driver ahead of him was Reddick with 41 laps led. Both Reddick and Byron ran neck to neck for most of the race.



Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson finished in 38th after getting involved in a crash on Lap 3. Johnson is scheduled to run the Chicago Street Course race later this year.



Rounding out the top ten were Austin Cindric in sixth, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in seventh, Chris Buescher in eighth, Ty Gibbs in ninth and Todd Gilliland in tenth.



Sunday’s race at COTA saw eight cautions and sixteen different lead changes.



Notable road course ringers Jensen Button finished 18th, Jordan Taylor finished 24th, Kimi Raikkonen finished 29th and AJ Allmendinger finished 34th.



After six races, Ross Chastain currently holds the points lead with three playoff points over Kyle Busch in second in the points standings.



The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond Raceway next Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on FS1.



Stage 1 Winner: William Byron

Stage 2 Winner: Tyler Reddick

Race Winner: Tyler Reddick