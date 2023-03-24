RCR Race Preview: Circuit of The Americas

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Netspend Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Circuit of The Americas… Kyle Busch has one top-10 finish (10th-place in 2021) in two previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Circuit of The Americas. His best starting position is fourth and the driver of the Netspend Chevrolet has led 12 laps and completed all 123 possible laps in those two starts. He won from the pole position in his only NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the 3.41-mile road course in 2021, leading 35 of 46 laps. He has one previous start at Circuit of The Americas in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, a third-place effort in 2022. Road Course Prowess... In 47 career road course starts in NASCAR Cup Series competition, Busch has four wins (two at Sonoma Raceway and two at Watkins Glen International) plus 16 top-fives and 25 top-10 finishes. About Netspend... Netspend is a leading provider of payments and financial solutions for consumers and businesses. As the trusted partner to many of the world’s most recognized brands, Netspend connects people, brands and payment products to deliver innovative financial solutions for everyone. A pioneer in providing financial services to traditionally underserved consumers, Netspend is continuing to make payments accessible to more markets in more ways. Netspend’s open technology platform enables businesses to quickly and securely embed payments solutions into their ecosystems, and seamlessly brings innovation to market. From prepaid debit solutions to digital accounts and money movement services, Netspend has a broad suite of products and technologies that deliver exceptional experiences for its customers and business partners. Netspend products can be acquired online, through its mobile apps, and at more than 100,000 locations nationwide including retail outlets, tax preparation offices and financial service providers. For more information, visit www.netspend.com and follow Netspend on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Get To The Points... Busch is seventh in the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings, 24 points behind the leader. The driver of the Netspend Chevrolet claimed an eighth-place finish this past weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, his third top-10 in five races this season. Test Those Tires… Busch and the No. 8 team participated in a Goodyear Tire Test at Circuit of The Americas in January. KYLE BUSCH QUOTES: What's it like racing a stock car at a track like Circuit of The Americas? “I enjoy road course racing and COTA is really fun. It’s obviously high prestige with it being a Formula One track, so it’s nice to have a shot on a big stage like that. Our cars are really big, really heavy and it makes for a big challenge getting those vehicles around the track fast. There’s a lot of rhythm sections to the esses and down through the back area in the stadium section. It really is tough to get a car that has a really good set up for there. Our big, heavy stock cars are a challenge to try and slow them down in the braking zones. We obviously have to brake much earlier than many other divisions that get to race there but it still makes it for a fun road course." Has road course racing gotten more difficult in the NASCAR Cup Series? “Road course racing has definitely gotten a lot tighter and the competition level has increased for sure. It used to be easy to go to a track and think that you can come away with a top-five finish. Now you go to a road course and you think you can come out of there with a top-10 finish and you’re hoping for a top-five finish. I think a lot of it, obviously, has to do with driver preparation. Everybody is getting more accustomed to road racing and with more road courses on our schedule plus the parity within the car and everybody running much of the same stuff. You don’t really have teams that are able to splurge on brakes or suspension components and things like that to make your stuff better than someone else’s. That makes it tough.” Was the extra track time during the off-season Goodyear tire test at Circuit of The Americas a help to you when preparing for the Cup race? “Getting to go to COTA and run the Goodyear Tire Test earlier this year was really important for the chemistry of the team and getting started off on the right foot. I think, though, with the aero changes that have now come about, we weren’t prepared for that, so we didn’t test that aero package that we’re going back to the road course with this weekend. We did get laps, but it wasn’t laps and reps in the proper setting.”