Blue Buffalo™ Joins the JTG Daugherty Racing Pack at COTA and Pocono

JTG Daugherty Racing is teaming up with Blue Buffalo to celebrate the special role that pets play in our families. On Sunday, March 26 and again on July 23, the Blue Buffalo brand will be represented on the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing car.

Blue Buffalo is the country’s #1 natural pet food and is fueled by its mission to love, feed and treat all pets like family, making it a great partner for JTG Daugherty Racing and driver and pet parent, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

"Blue Buffalo is thrilled to sponsor JTG Daugherty Racing as a co-primary partner as we deliver value to shoppers through the Kroger Racing program. Ricky is both an incredible driver and a dedicated pet parent, which makes him the perfect driver to represent BLUE and Kroger at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA)," said Rob Branham, National Sales Director at Blue Buffalo.

It’s obvious Stenhouse Jr. and his family have a special place in their hearts for animals. The Olive Branch, Mississippi native and his wife Madyson own Slide Job Ranch, which is home to a variety of four-legged family members and their beautiful Goldendoodle, Ruby. On February 19th of this year, the wavy-haired fur baby made her first appearance in Victory Lane at Daytona International Speedway.

”Yeah, we had Ruby in Victory Lane and that was special,” said the 2023 DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION Stenhouse Jr. “Madyson and I love animals and we know how important it is to have natural ingredients for your pets because they are a part of your family and you want them to live happy, healthy lives. We’re excited to have Blue Buffalo join JTG Daugherty Racing at COTA.”

Live coverage of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday, March 26 starts at 3:30 PM ET on FOX, PRN and SIRIUSXM Satellite NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90). Then on Sunday, July 23 tune into USA, MRN and SiriusXM live from Pocono Raceway at 2:30 PM ET.

JTG Racing PR