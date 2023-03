Kimi Räikkönen Project 91 COTA NASCAR Race Advance

Marks Business Career Marks, 41, is the founder and team owner of Trackhouse Entertainment Group and Trackhouse Racing.

He is a co-manager of Marks Family Foundation, with several different philanthropic endeavors. The family, led by father Michael Marks, has been a highly successful private equity leader in the Silicon Valley for years.

Before Trackhouse Racing, Marks opened the GoPro Motorplex (go kart) racing facility near Charlotte in late 2012. He entered race team ownership at lower levels, including a venture with late owner Harry Scott in NASCAR’s lower rungs, as well as a World of Outlaws team.

Marks moved to Nashville, Tennessee in 2020 to set up the corporate headquarters for Trackhouse Racing.

The team competed as a single car team with Daniel Suárez in 2021 with its cars housed at Richard Childress Racing in Welcome, North Carolina.

The Trackhouse team won the 2021 NASCAR Diversity Team Award for its diversity in the sport and reaching out to new audiences.

In June of 2021, Trackhouse announced the acquisition of Chip Ganassi Racing’s NASCAR assets, a move that secured two full-time NASCAR Cup Series entries and cleared the path for expansion.

In its first season as a multicar team in 2022 working out of its Concord, North Carolina race shop, Suárez and Ross Chastain won three races in 2022. Chastain finished second and Suárez 10th in the standings - both are career bests.

Marks won the 2022 National Motorsports Press Association’s (NMPA) Myers Brothers Award during the 2022 NASCAR Awards in Nashville. The award recognizes individuals and/or groups that have provided outstanding contributions to stock car racing.

Marks won the 2022 "Byrnsie Award" from Fox. The award was established to celebrate an individual in the NASCAR Cup Series who showcases the same principles as the late Steve Byrnes embodied — preparation, teamwork and family within the garage area.

He is an investor in the Music City (Nashville) Grand Prix Indycar race.

Marks along with Kevin Harvick and Jeff Burton, purchased the Championship Auto Racing Series (CARS) Tour in January. The professional Late Model and Late Model stock car grassroots series competes at local short tracks throughout the Southeast United States.

Marks now splits time between the North Carolina race shop and his home near Nashville where he and wife Erin are raising two daughters. Racing Career Marks has been a driver for nearly 20 years enjoying sports car success, including factory rides with Porsche, Acura and BMW.

Marks competed in six NASCAR Cup Series races with a best finish of 12th-place in the 2018 Daytona 500. He made 35 starts in the Xfinity Series posting a win, three top-five and seven top-10s.

Marks won the Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Aug. 13, 2016 driving for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Marks competed in 39 races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series posting four top-10s and capturing two pole awards.

Marks joined four co-drivers in winning the 2009 Rolex 24 in the GT division.