Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing COTA Advance

The 2016 Xfinity Series champion sees himself as possibly helping fellow countrymen as well as others make the journey to NASCAR in the future.

But maybe not just yet.

“I try to help as much as I can every day. But I’m not looking for the talent, right. I’m just helping whoever comes and asks me for help. I wish I had somebody like that when I was coming here," said Suárez who didn't speak English when he arrived in America to begin his driving career.

"I didn’t have anyone that I was able to ask for advice or help in my early days in the United States. I’m always very, very open to help. We’ll see what happens in the future, but for now, my main focus is my career. Win more races and championships and continue to grow. But yeah, I enjoy seeing more diversity in the sport. I’m a big part of that and I’ve been able to help a handful of drivers – at least 10 drivers – come in from different countries. So that’s great and I’ll continue to do that.”

It's not just race car drivers Suárez is interested in supporting. He likes giving back to his fans who have supported him over the years. He and Freeway Insurance hold an autograph session about a half dozen times a year whenever Suárez is racing its No. 99 paint scheme.

He'll hold another at 3 p.m. Saturday at 1135 N. Interstate Highway 35 Suite 150 in Austin after he qualifies for Sunday's race on the 20-turn, 3.41-mile permanent road course.

He's come a long way since leaving Monterrey.

He's at the pinnacle of his racing career arriving at COTA 10th in points after suffering his first DNF at Atlanta on Sunday after his car was damaged in a multicar wreck as he raced in the top-10.

But it's on to COTA now where he some unfinished business.

Suárez led all 15 laps and earned his first stage victory last year only to see a flat tire and power steering issues end his bid for victory.

His teammate Ross Chastain won the race giving Trackhouse Racing its first victory. Chastain and Suárez will be joined by 2007 Formula One World Champion Kimi Räikkönen this weekend driving the PROJECT91 Chevrolet.

Cup Series teams will join in an extended practice Friday to prepare for the road course debut of a new aerodynamic rules package aimed to enhance the racing product.

The changes include a two-inch rear spoiler (a reduction from the current four-inch blade on the rear deck lid) in addition to several tweaks underneath the car. Those include the removal of three diffuser strakes, engine panel strakes and trimming the diffuser’s outer fencing.

Fox will broadcast Sunday's race at 3:30 p.m. ET.