Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Atlanta Motor Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 Justin Haley qualified 20 th for the Ambetter Health 400.

During the opening stage, Haley stayed in the top 15, reporting he was happy with the handling of the No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1. Making it as high as 12 th , Haley dropped back and finished the stage in 17 th .

The balance of the No. 31 Chevy began to tighten up during the second stage. Haley made a green-flag stop for left-side tires and fuel with just under 30 laps in the stage. Losing all drafting help, Haley was stuck in 24 th , where he finished the second stage.

After a fuel-only pit stop in the final stage, Haley worked his way up to eighth before getting hit by a spinning No. 5 car, knocking the right-front toe out of the No. 31 car. The team assessed the damage and made some repairs to the car. Haley was able to stay with the pack for the remainder of the race and went on to finish 22nd. " We had a really great No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 all day until we got hit on the right front in the third stage. That knocked the toe out and really affected the steering of the car. Despite the damage, we still were able to stay with the lead pack and finish 22nd. We made it as high as eighth before we got hit, so I think we had a chance for a really great finish. That’s just how these speedway races are. I’m looking forward to the next few races where we have a good opportunity to have some solid runs. ” - Justin Haley