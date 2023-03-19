Transcripts: Christopher Bell - Pit Road Interview - Atlanta

Q. You had yourself in position at the end of the race. Gave the 22 a huge shot down the back straightaway. Did you think you would have an opportunity to get around him?

CHRISTOPHER BELL: Honestly, I did not at that point. When the 22 and the 6 got side by side, I felt like I lost the race.

Really I think I screwed up whenever I went to the top. Coming to the white, one of those laps, I aborted the bottom and went to the top, and gave the 22 the bottom which ultimately got him the lead. That was disappointing.

Ultimately to come home third, I'm super happy with that. Great show for our DeWalt Camry.

NASCAR PR