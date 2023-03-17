RCR Race Preview: Atlanta Motor Speedway

|
Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Camaro SS at Atlanta Motor Speedway… Austin Hill has two career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway, earning one win and a second-place finish while piloting the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet in 2022. Hill led a total of 73 laps before capturing the checkered flag in July 2022. In addition, Hill has six NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at the Hampton, Georgia facility, posting one pole (2019), two top-five (2020, 2021) and three top-10 results (2019-2021).
Points Leader… After four races, Hill continues to lead the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver championship point standings. Hill has a 30-point lead over second-place John Hunter Nemechek.
Georgia Boy Returns Home… Hill is a native of Winston, Georgia, sited 60 miles from Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 28-year-old started his motorsports career racing bandolero and legends cars on the frontstretch quarter-mile oval at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Hill’s family continues to live in the Peachtree State and will be in attendance for Saturday’s race.
Bennett Home Race… Located a short 15 minutes from Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bennett Transportation and Logistics’ headquarters are based in McDonough, Georgia. On Thursday, March 16, Hill visited the home office and met more than 200 employees and truck drivers. During Saturday’s race, Bennett will have more than 260 employees in the Upper Earnhardt Grandstands and Condo.
About Bennett Family of Companies... McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 14 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Bennett has 4,625 drivers/owner-operators, over 1,000 employees and 600 agents located across the United States. For more information, visit www.bennettig.com.
Meet Hill… On Saturday, March 18 at 1 p.m. ET, Hill is scheduled to take part in a question-and-answer session at the Trackside Live stage located in the Fan Zone at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Directly after at 1:20 p.m. ET, Hill is scheduled to make an appearance at the Bennett Family of Companies display in the Fan Zone at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Stop by both spots to meet the latest Xfinity Series winner at the Hampton, Georgia oval.
AUSTIN HILL QUOTES:
You are headed to your home track. Does that make the weekend extra special?
“It’s always fun to go back to your home track. I want to do well because I have a lot of family there and with Bennett Family of Companies being right down the road in McDonough, our No. 21 team wants to put on a good showing for them as well. We are really good on superspeedway style tracks, and this is one of those. The opportunity is there to get our third win of the season. It’s probably our race to lose, just because of how successful we have been on superspeedways both last year and to start the season this year. Our Bennett Chevrolets have been very fast and hopefully that carries over to Atlanta and we can do the hometown proud.”
If qualifying gets rained out, does that impact your strategy?
“No, not really. If it rains out qualifying, we should start third which is totally fine. If we are anywhere inside the top-10 to start, it will be great. To possibly start third, I think if you give the right push to the guy in front of you on the initial start, you both can get out and control the race. Track position is huge at Atlanta Motor Speedway with the new configuration, so starting up front and staying up front is crucial to having a good day.”