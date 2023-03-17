Black Rifle Coffee Company On Deck as Multi-Race Primary Partner for Noah Gragson and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ today announced a partnership with Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) to be featured as the primary partner on Noah Gragson’s No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for six events this season, starting with the March 26 NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) in Austin, TX.

BRCC, a rapidly growing and mission-driven premium coffee company founded to support Veterans, active-duty military, and first responders, first formed a relationship with Gragson in 2020. Gragson took BRCC to victory lane with him for the first time at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 15, 2020 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the partnership has flourished ever since.

“It’s such an honor for me to continue working with Black Rifle Coffee Company and take it to the NASCAR Cup Series level,” said Gragson. “I really value all my partners and work hard for them. I love their coffee, what their company stands for and to see them grow has been really amazing.”

Gragson joins a list of other elite athletes and BRCC ambassadors to include Travis Pastrana and NASCAR driver Matt Crafton; seven-time off-road racing champion BJ Baldwin; freestyle motocross competitor Jayden ‘Jayo’ Archer; skateboarder-turned-rally racer Bucky Lasek; Green Beret-turned-rally racer Mike Glover; rally racer Tom Williams; and rally racer “Texas Dave” Carapetyan.

"Noah is one of the most exciting drivers in NASCAR today and we’ve been a proud partner and supporter of him for the last three seasons in the Xfinity Series,” said Evan Hafer, BRCC founder and CEO. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue that partnership in 2023 for his full-time NASCAR Cup Series debut with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. I can’t wait to see him crush it!"

“We’re extremely excited that BRCC has decided to continue its partnership with Noah and join the No. 42 LEGACY M.C. team this season,” said Bruce Mosley, president, business operations of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. “We stand ready to do what we can to support BRCC’s objectives and promote its mission.”

In addition to COTA, NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year candidate Gragson, will feature BRCC as the primary sponsor on the No. 42 Chevrolet ZL1 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 28), Nashville Superspeedway (June 25), Daytona International Speedway (Aug. 26), Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 16) and for the season finale at Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 5).

LMC PR