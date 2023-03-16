Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Atlanta 1 Advance

Ross Chastain is piloting the No. 1 AdventHealth Chevrolet this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It's AdventHealth's second race of the season, and it has special meaning.

While the AdventHealth Chevy traditionally carries Chastian's name above the driver and passenger side door, this weekend the passenger side will have a different name.

Thiago (He-ah-go) Guzman will ride along with Chastain at Atlanta. Guzman is a six-year-old hepatoblastoma cancer survivor and two-time liver transplant recipient. Guzman suffered from liver rejection after his first transplant which resulted in a second liver transplant in March 2022. Guzman will meet Chastain and attend Sunday's race with his family.

Guzman was part of Summit Quest, the cancer support partner of AdventHealth Redmond in Rome, Georgia. Summit Quest helps families with transportation, support groups and medical costs when needed. AdventHealth donates to Summit Quest and refers patients to them for additional support as they do not offer pediatric oncology at their Georgia locations.

Before heading to the track on Friday, Chastain will visit AdventHealth's Redmond facility. The Alva, Florida native will meet employees and visit with patients. It's the second consecutive year Chastain has visited the Rome, Georgia location.

"Getting the opportunity to visit the different AdventHealth facilities and meeting team members and patients is an incredible experience," Chastain said. "I like to think that its a good distraction and morale boost when I get the chance to visit. Our well being depends on all of the healthcare workers and their dedication to helping us feel better, and Friday morning is an opportunity to spend time with the people who dedicate their lives to help others."

Chastain hopes to put a good show for Guzman and AdventHealth. In last year's spring Atlanta race, Chastain finished second after leading 42 laps. The 30-year-old driver followed it up with another runner-up finish at Atlanta last fall.

Last weekend at Phoenix Raceway, Chastain was headed towards a top-10 finish in overtime, until Denny Hamlin slammed into Chastain and relegated him to a 24th-place finish.

Despite a disappointing finish, Chastain still earned six stage points in the event. He and William Byron have each earned 48 stage points in the first four races - tied for the most of all drivers.

Chastain is second in the point standings, three points behind the leader.

In addition to driving the No. 1 Cup car this weekend, Chastain will join the Performance Racing Network booth to help broadcast Saturday's Xfinity Race at 5 p.m. EDT. If all goes well, Chastain will call the race with his brother Chad Chastain behind the wheel for his first Xfinity Series start.

Fox will broadcast Sunday's 400-mile race at 3 p.m. EDT.