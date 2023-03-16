Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Races No. 47 Kroger® / Nature Valley™ Camaro at Atlanta Before Going Back to His Roots

This Sunday, the No. 47 Kroger® Camaro will carry the Nature Valley™ brand that will fuel Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and his team’s adventures leading up to and after the 260-lap race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday.

“Nature Valley is the perfect snack for every setting and keeps our team fueled for competition,” said JTG Daugherty Racing co-owner Tad Geschickter. “They know the nature of our business and ‘believe’ what you put in is what you get out. They are a long-term partner of ours, and we rely on them for real energy. We’re happy they are a part of the Kroger Racing family and look forward to big things with Ricky, Nature Valley and Kroger at Atlanta.”

The 2023 DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION is comfortable being at the front of the field at Atlanta Motor Speedway and crew chief Mike Kelley and the JTG Daugherty Racing team are working hard to recreate a strong showing this weekend.

“Any time you take the No. 47 Kroger / Nature Valley Camaro to a speedway race with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., it gives you an opportunity to flex,” said Kelley. “Last year during the first Atlanta race, we had a fast car and lost a tire leading the race and our day ended early. During the Fall race, we didn’t seem to be as strong (balance-wise) and we lost an engine. We learned a lot from that, and we are working toward a strong finish on Sunday.”

Following the race, Stenhouse Jr. travels to his hometown of Olive Branch, Mississippi with his wife Madyson. The City of Olive Branch and Mayor Ken Adams has a celebration planned at City Hall and will be handing Stenhouse Jr. a key to the city.

“It’s nice to go back home to Olive Branch, Mississippi to see everyone,” said Stenhouse Jr. “We’re looking forward to it and really would like to thank the Mayor Ken Adams and the city for planning this special day for us.”

From City Hall, Stenhouse Jr. will be escorted by the Olive Branch Police Department along with a Kroger semi-truck to the Kroger store (#452) in Olive Branch where he will be greeted by the Olive Branch High School Cheer and Band and The Kroger Co. Delta Division President Micheal Cristal.

“It’s our local Kroger and I remember shopping with my mom at Kroger growing up,” said Stenhouse Jr. “It’s special that Kroger’s Delta Division President is going to be there to greet us. Going there on Monday, it’s kind of full circle for me after winning the Daytona 500 with our Kroger / Cottonelle® Camaro.”

The day does not end there. Stenhouse Jr. is playing in a celebrity basketball game for Hoops for St. Jude during halftime at the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks game in the FedExForum in Memphis. Former Grizzlies players and current Grizzlies broadcasters, Elliot Perry and Brevin Knight, will coach the teams. Stenhouse Jr. will be on Team Brevin along with Ashley Shields/WNBA Champion, Drumma Boy/Producer and Artist, Kia Shine/Artist and Actor and Zach Myers/Shinedown Musician.

“This is a great opportunity to remind everyone of the lifesaving work at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and how they can support their efforts,” said Stenhouse Jr. “Thanks in advance to the Grizzlies for letting me play in the celebrity match Monday night.”

Fans can visit grizzlies.com/StJude to donate to St. Jude while also having a chance to win.

JTG Racing PR