Dr Pepper and 23XI SPEED Institute Announce Third Cycle of Tuition Program

Dr Pepper and 23XI Racing announced today the return of the Dr Pepper and 23XI SPEED Institute Tuition Program for 2023. The program provides $5,000 each to 23 college students pursuing their interest in a career in the motorsports industry. Two tuition recipients will also receive an internship in their field with 23XI Racing through the 23XI SPEED Institute.

The Dr Pepper and 23XI SPEED Institute Tuition Program was established in 2021 to amplify the efforts of the 23XI SPEED (Scholarship, Professional Education, Executive Development) Institute in support of the team’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) goals. The initiative continues a longstanding Dr Pepper tradition of supporting academic excellence through sporting events, with the brand having awarded more than $13 million in tuition to deserving students since 2008.

“Tuition giveaways are a time-honored tradition at Dr Pepper,” said John Alvarado, Senior Vice President of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing. “Every year, we are inspired by the students who apply, and greatly admire their academic drive and career ambitions. We look forward to welcoming this year’s class and supporting them in pursuit of their dreams.”

Steve Lauletta, 23XI Racing president, added, “This season our team is racing under the banner of ‘Forward Together,’ and the Dr Pepper and 23XI SPEED Institute Tuition Program is another great example of how we are embodying that message with our partners. This program would not be as impactful without the support of Dr Pepper and we look forward to another opportunity to provide the next generation of motorsports professionals with assistance as they pursue their education. We are also looking forward to providing work experience to a select number of Tuition Program recipients. The previous interns have contributed to our team in meaningful ways and we anticipate the same from this year’s group.”

Since the inaugural year in 2021, the program has reached nearly 300 students from across the country and distributed over $230,000 in tuition support. Additionally, 23XI Racing has provided opportunities for nine interns to gain first-hand work experience in an industry they care for deeply.

Students interested in applying for the Dr Pepper and 23XI SPEED Institute Tuition Program must be between 18 and 24 years old and pursuing a career in any of the following fields: marketing, communications, human resources, finance, engineering, or trade disciplines in the automotive industry. Individuals meeting these qualifications can apply via a simple video submission process, sharing their story and explaining why they deserve a tuition award. The application process will open on March 19, 2023, and the deadline to apply is April 30, 2023.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Contest is void outside of the US & where prohibited. Open to legal U.S. residents, 18-24, who are select college students as of date of entry. Begins 12:00 AM CT on 3/15/23; ends 11:59:59 PM CT on 4/30/23.

For Official Rules, eligibility, and more information about the tuition program, visit https://www.23xispeedinstitute.com/drpepper. Sponsor: Dr Pepper/Seven Up, Inc., 6425 Hall of Fame Lane, Frisco, TX 75034.

23XI PR