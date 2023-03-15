Hendrick Motorsports statement - Phoenix Penalties

On Friday at Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR identified louvers on our race cars during a voluntary inspection 35 minutes after the opening of the garage and prior to on-track activity. NASCAR took possession of the parts approximately four hours later with no prior communication. The situation had no bearing on Saturday’s qualifying session or Sunday’s race.



We are disappointed with today’s decision by NASCAR to issue penalties and have elected to appeal based on a variety of facts that include:



Louvers provided to teams through NASCAR’s mandated single-source supplier do not match the design submitted by the manufacturer and approved by NASCAR

Documented inconsistent and unclear communication by the sanctioning body specifically related to louvers

Recent comparable penalties issued by NASCAR have been related to issues discovered during a post-race inspection



For the March 19 NASCAR Cup Series event at Atlanta Motor Speedway, our organization has made the strategic decision not to request deferral of personnel suspensions. Team rosters for this weekend will be updated as soon as substitute crew chiefs are determined.

Hendrick Motorsports PR