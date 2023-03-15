LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Atlanta Motor Speedway

- About Allegiant: Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.

- Atlanta Speed: Jones and the No. 43 team showed up with some fast Chevrolets in both Atlanta races last season. In the spring race, Jones ran up inside the top-10 consistently, completing stage one in fifth position. Ultimately, damage sustained from a multi-car incident hampered the end result, leading to a 14th place finish. In the fall race, Jones stepped up the run, leading 10 laps and staying up front for the majority of the event after starting deep in the field. Erik found himself in position to contend for the race win, coming away with an impressive fourth place finish - earning his second top-five of the year.

- Best Qualifying Effort: Erik had quite the run in qualifying last time out at Phoenix Raceway. The No. 43 Allegiant Chevrolet turned heads in round one, with Jones posting the second-fastest lap in Group A. After round two had come to a close, Jones would see himself line up in the 10th starting spot - his best qualifying result of the season. In addition, Jones was able to lead his first laps of the season during that race, leading 14 circuits in total.

- #READWithErik: This week, Jones visited his hometown of Byron, Mich., to read with students and donate a “Bookworm Vending Machine” to his former elementary school, Byron Elementary. The vending machine was gifted through the Erik Jones Foundation to encourage students to read. Students will earn credits that can be redeemed in the machine to purchase books, an idea inspired by Jones’s former teacher, Tammy Laurin. Th vending machine is an extension of Jones’s youth reading program initiative called #READwithErik that has become a signature activity of his foundation. Jones, an avid reader, began the #READwithErik program by reading to children on his Facebook page when COVID19 shut down the country in March of 2020. Since launching the program, Jones has read nearly 50 children’s books to young readers. His readings to kids have been viewed nearly a quarter of a million times. In addition to reading online, Jones has also read books to children at several NASCAR races around the country. For more information go to www.ErikJonesFoundation.org .

- From the Driver’s Seat: Last year, your team was really strong in both Atlanta races. What is it about the superspeedway style of racing on the reconfiguration that fits in your wheel house?

“I liked racing in Atlanta last year. It was a lot different obviously with the new layout and new format style of racing. It’s kind of like having an extra superspeedway track for us, but you have a little more handling involved, especially more than what we have at say, Talladega. I feel like our speedway program has been strong; I feel like at the Daytona 500, we had a good car. So hopefully, we can be just as strong there and be able to just lead some laps, be up front, and have a shot to win. Last year, we were pretty close in a couple of them in Atlanta. You know, I really felt like in the second race there we had a great shot to win, and hopefully we can go back down there and close this one out with our Allegiant Chevy.”