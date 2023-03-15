Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Atlanta Motor Speedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 Justin Haley has made four starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NCS.

Haley earned an 11 th -place finish and a seventh-place finish, respectively, at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the 2022 NCS season. "Atlanta was a really great track for us last year. Obviously with it being a speedway track now, it has worked in our favor, but I think as it wears, it's going to start getting a little bit more like a mile-and-a-half. It’s probably my favorite racetrack right now on the schedule. It’s just something so different than any other track we go to with the high speeds and it being an in-between track. I’ll also have the opportunity to get some laps in during the Xfinity race as well, so I’m really looking forward to this weekend as a whole." - Justin Haley on Atlanta Motor Speedway