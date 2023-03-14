Goodyear Fast Facts -- Atlanta

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 5 – 260 laps / 400 miles

Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.54-mile oval) – Hampton, Ga.

Fast Facts for March 18-19, 2023

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 18-inch Superspeedway Radials

Set limits: Cup: 1 set for qualifying and 9 sets for the race

(8 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying)

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-5174; Right-side -- D-5188

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,264 mm (89.13 in.); Right-side -- 2,278 mm (89.69 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 20 psi; Left Rear -- 22 psi;

Right Front -- 52 psi; Right Rear -- 50 psi

Storyline – Super-smooth superspeedway: As of the 2022 season, with a complete repave and reconfiguration, Atlanta Motor Speedway has joined the superspeedway group of tracks on the NASCAR schedule. That means Cup Series teams will run the same package they run at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. For Goodyear, the biggest challenge is the relatively “smooth” track surface, which will not naturally wear tires. In the racing world, tire wear is good because as a tire’s tread wears, it allows heat to dissipate. When teams encounter a track that does not wear tires -- like Atlanta -- Goodyear counters that by bringing a tire with less tread thickness (gage) to help that process along. A tire that dissipates heat and runs “cooler” runs at a more optimal grip level.

“Cup teams had two races on the ‘new’ Atlanta Motor Speedway last season to get used to the superspeedway rules package on this track configuration and new surface,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “On a smooth surface like this track now has, heat dissipation is an important factor we keep an eye on. At most facilities, the track surface generates some wear, and as a tire sheds rubber it runs cooler. At Atlanta, since it was repaved just over a year ago, the surface has not had a chance to degrade so tire wear won’t happen much on its own. Because of that, we’ve designed the tread compounds for Atlanta to introduce some wear, as well as bring a tire with less gage to help alleviate some of the heat that builds over the course of a run.”

Notes – Goodyear rolls in construction updates to Atlanta tire set-up: Being on the 18-inch bead diameter tire, NASCAR Cup teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series at Atlanta this week . . . this is the first time these Goodyear tire codes have been run . . . compared to what Cup teams ran at Atlanta last season, both this left-side and right-side tire feature construction updates . . . this is the only track at which these teams are scheduled to run either of these two codes . . . with this 18-inch tire, and its lower profile sidewall, NASCAR Cup cars will not run inner liners in any of their tires in 2023.

GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES

NASCAR Xfinity Series -- Race No. 5 – 163 laps / 251 miles

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – Race No. 3 – 135 laps / 208 miles

Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.54-mile oval) – Hampton, Ga.

Fast Facts for March 17-18, 2023

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Speedway Radials

Set limits: Xfinity: 4 sets for the event;

Truck: 4 sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-6124; Right-side -- D-6126

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,225 mm (87.60 in.); Right-side -- 2,250 mm (88.58 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 19 psi; Left Rear -- 19 psi;

Right Front -- 52 psi; Right Rear -- 48 psi

Notes – Xfinity, Trucks return to Atlanta on 2022 tire set-up: Being on 15-inch bead diameter tires, NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Cup Series at Atlanta this weekend . . . this is the same tire set-up these teams ran at Atlanta last season . . . as on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, Xfinity and Truck teams are required to run liners in all four tire positions at Atlanta . . . air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

