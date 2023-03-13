Gary Martin Hays & Associates Backs Gilliland at Atlanta

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and Gary Martin Hays & Associates, one of Georgia’s top personal injury law firms, announced today a partnership with Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang team. Gary Martin Hays & Associates will be the primary partner of Gilliland for the Ambetter Health 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend.



The partnership is highlighted by a Gary Martin Hays & Associates design on the No. 38 Ford Mustang and a safety message for Georgia motorists that Gilliland will promote through his social media channels and other media. This is the company’s first partnership in the NASCAR Cup Series and are proud to do so with a third-generation family driver.



Gary Martin Hays & Associates has been impressed with Gilliland’s success in his career in such a short time. Hays knows that Gilliland will be able to compete for the win at the now unpredictable Atlanta Motor Speedway.



“My law firm is excited to partner with Todd and his team for this pivotal event at the Atlanta Motor Speedway,” said lead attorney Gary Martin Hays. “The new racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway has proved that anything can happen. We believe in Todd and his capability to win.



“We also want to use the partnership to promote safety behind the wheel. Our goal is to bring three major lessons learned in NASCAR to motorists in Georgia. One, don't speed — leave that to the professionals on the racetrack; two, don't text and drive; and three, check your car's tires often. It’s simple, but it can save lives. We hope for a safe, fun, and exciting race weekend in Atlanta.”



Gilliland is eager to return to Atlanta with the new partnership.



“The new Atlanta Motor Speedway has become one of the most exciting races on our schedule,” said Gilliland. “It’s awesome to have Gary Martin Hays & Associates on the car this weekend and it’s cool they are helping to spread a safety message to motorists. It’s always good to get reminders or think about driving safely when you’re on the road. This is a good program for everyone.”



The Ambetter Health 400 is scheduled for this Sunday, March 19 with live coverage on FOX, the Performance Racing Network, and Sirius/XM NASCAR radio at 3:00 p.m. ET.



To learn more about the partnership, visit Gary Martin Hays & Associates’ social media pages @gmhlawfirm.



FRM PR