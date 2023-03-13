Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Phoenix Raceway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1 AJ Allmendinger qualified 22 nd for the United Rentals Work United 500.

Allmendinger battled handling in the No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1 throughout the entire race.

During stage one, Allmendinger made his way up to 18 th before the rear faded, ultimately finished the stage 22 nd . Under caution at the stage break, Crew Chief, Matt Swiderski, called for an air pressure adjustment to help with the handling of the car. Allmendinger restarted for the second stage at the tail end of the longest line after speeding on pit road.

Allmendinger lacked front turn and speed to move through traffic in the second stage. After green-flag pit stops, the No. 16 fell a lap down and would later take the wave around under caution. Allmendinger finished 20th for the day. “I felt like we had a good plan going into the race after practice. We fought tight the whole race. My guys worked hard to try to make it a little better, but we definitely had it too tight which is what we thought would be the right thing from practice. We maximized everything we could, and we are learning what we need to do from practice to the race. We'll work to be better next time.” - AJ Allmendinger