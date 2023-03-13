Burton Finishes 35th at Phoenix

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team posted a disappointing 35th-place finish in Sunday’s United Rentals 500 at Phoenix Raceway.



Burton started the scheduled 312-lap race from 27th place but struggled in the early going, dropping to 32nd place, one lap down, at the end of the first 60-lap Stage.



Burton lost another lap in the second Stage, and a strategy play – taking the wave-around on the race’s second caution - to regain one of those laps didn’t work as the No. 21 Mustang was passed again by the leaders in the closing laps of that Stage.



The DEX Imaging team didn’t fare any better in third segment of the race as Burton spun with 10 of the scheduled 312 laps left to run, bringing out the caution flag after a long green-flag stretch of racing.He lost three spots due to the spin and the time spent on pit road for repairs, and wound up finishing the race but in 35place.Burton and the No. 21 team now turn their attention to next Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

WBR PR