Transcript: Kyle Larson - Pit Road - Phoenix

Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson, led the most laps today, strong race car all day long. The cautions at the end, what were you thinking?

KYLE LARSON: We got lucky with the one caution. Team made a great call to take two, get us out in the lead.

Restarts are just tough. I felt like I ran William up pretty high. I was expecting him to lose some grip. But he did a really good job of holding it to my outside, clearing me down the back.

Yeah, I'm pissed off. Great fight by the team, great car, way better than we were here last year. Yeah, I mean, it's a long season, but hopefully we're in the Final 4 when we come back here in November and can have a run similar to that with speed and try to execute a little bit better at the end.

NASCAR PR