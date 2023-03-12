Transcript: Ryan Blaney - Pit Road - Phoenix

Ryan Blaney

Ryan Blaney, there when it counted most. You kept it exciting the last two restarts. What were you seeing in your perspective there when you had a shot at it?

RYAN BLANEY: Yeah, we did a good job of putting two on it there. I wanted to be third. I wanted to be on the bottom just in case the leader slides up, you can kind of roll the bottom. That's kind of what happened.

I thought I was in a good spot off two being underneath them. I think the 24 got some help from the 45 down the back, got clear. I wasn't able to stay side by side with them.

Overall a good day. We started off okay, got a little better as the day went on. The two tires were the right call at the end.

Proud of the effort. Appreciate Dent Wizard, Ford, Menards for doing what they do. Got to keep working on it. I think we're getting better and it's just a matter of finding that next step.

NASCAR PR