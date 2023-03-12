Transcript: William Byron - Frontstretch - Phoenix

William Byron

Two in a row. You led laps early in this race. Middle part of the race fell back. Then the call at the end by Rudy to take two tires. What were you thinking at that moment?

WILLIAM BYRON: Owe the last couple weeks to him. He's done a really good job strategy-wise and execution-wise we've done a good job to put ourselves in those positions on the front row with a shot at the end. Thanks to everybody back at Hendrick Motorsports, putting together great cars, doing a great job.

This is a big credit to them, engine shop, Mr. Hendrick, everybody. Cool to have Valvoline back on the car. Historic-looking paint scheme.

NASCAR PR