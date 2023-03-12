Dude Perfect and Bubba Wallace take on the Columbia Fishing Challenge

Bubba Wallace is more than just a driver. He’s a huge lover of the outdoors. When he’s off the track, he loves to seek adventure wherever he can find it – even if that’s out in the deep sea.
He recently spent a day deep sea fishing with Columbia Sportswear and YouTube stars Dude Perfect, where they had some friendly competition – all while staying cool and protected in Columbia’s Performance Fishing Gear.
The fun-filled adventure was captured on video and released just in time of Bubba’s Columbia-sponsored race at the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas where he placed 4th (his best yet this season).