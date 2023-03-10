RCR Race Preview: Phoenix Raceway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Phoenix Raceway… Dillon has 18 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Phoenix Raceway to his credit, earning two top-10 finishes. He earned his best finish of eighth in November 2018. Dillon, the 2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion, has 11 starts at the 1.0-mile oval in the Xfinity Series, with a career-best finish of second in November 2016. Dillon has three top-10 finishes and one top-five finish in three starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Phoenix Raceway. About BetMGM... BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International and Entain Group, BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain’s U.S.- licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands, including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino, and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. Always Bet Responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, Call 1-800-GAMBLER. March Matchups with BetMGM… This weekend at Phoenix Raceway, the No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet driven by Austin Dillon features BetMGM’s $10 Million Perfect Bracket Challenge. To enter, register for a BetMGM account (or sign in to an existing account) and submit your bracket before tipoff of the round of 64. One bracket submission is allowed per person. Take your shot at $10 Millon in the BetMGM $10 Million Perfect Bracket Challenge. Even if your bracket gets busted, you’ll have a shot at the $100,000 guaranteed prize for the most overall picks. Register for an account with BetMGM sports and take your shot! And find out more about BetMGM's other sports betting promotions by following us on Twitter. AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES: What are your thoughts on Phoenix Raceway? “Phoenix Raceway is a tough short track and one of those places where you hit it, or you don’t. This track is challenging. I’m looking forward to it though because it’s such a fun track for drivers. It could be a good place for the No. 3 BetMGM team. I feel like we have some redeeming to do after Las Vegas Motor Speedway.” How do you feel about the whole West Coast swing? “I like the West Coast swing. The first race can be pretty tough. My family and I stay out between Las Vegas and Phoenix. It’s a fun trip for us. We get some good racing in to start the season. You can really see and evaluate where you are at compared to the competition. We get to race on three different types of tracks. Auto Club Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway are all quite different. It’s a good start to the season on the West Coast.” Phoenix Raceway can bore a lot of fruit for the end of the season since that is where the Championship race is held. How important is Phoenix Raceway’s Spring race for the end of the season? “Our goal is to get to the Championship, so Phoenix Raceway should be a very important race for us. I want to go out there and perform. Phoenix Raceway hasn’t been a great place for us recently, so we’ve got to get our cars better for that type of track.”