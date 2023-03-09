Anthony Alfredo Will Pilot 2 Races For Live Fast Motorsports in the 2023 Cup Series

Anthony Alfredo will be piloting the #78 Chevy Camaro under Live Fast Motorsports for two races in the 2023 Cup Series. Alfredo currently drives with BJ McLeod Motorsports for the #78 in the Xfinity Series. His first 2023 Cup Series race is set to be the Toyota Owners 400 in Richmond, VA on April 2nd, 2023.



“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to drive the number 78 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond. It is a huge opportunity for me to get experience in the Next Gen car,” Alfredo said. “We have already made major strides with the Xfinity program and I am excited to take that momentum to the cup side. It wouldn’t be possible without all the great people at Live Fast, as well as our partners and supporters.”



Alfredo has already made his mark in the Xfinity series with three Top 25 finishes under BJ McLeod Motorsports. For the 2021 season, Anthony competed full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series with Front Row Motorsports and finished the season as the runner-up for the Sunoco Rookie of the Year.



“Anthony’s drive and determination is something we’ve seen stand out on our Xfinity team,” said Co-owner of BJMM, B.J. McLeod. “We are excited to give him the opportunity to compete at the Cup level again and gain some experience in the Next Gen car"



Tune into Anthony’s debut with Live Fast Motorsports on April 2 at 3:30 PM EST on FS1.



LFM PR