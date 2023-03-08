Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Phoenix

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on racing at Phoenix Raceway: "I enjoy Phoenix (Raceway). 2021 was a great ending for us there, getting the win and (NASCAR Cup Series) championship. I feel like we’re usually on the cusp of being able to lead laps and win races there. It’s a unique track. Different than any other race track we go to. The shape of it, the size of it, the banking, etc. is unique to Phoenix. I also bought a place out here (Scottsdale) a handful of months ago, so it’s kind of like a home race for me now and I really enjoy going there."



Cliff Daniels, crew chief of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on having extra track time at Phoenix: "This past Sunday was good for us. I really felt like we would have had a great day in California but unfortunately, we missed out on that. Taking the momentum that we’ve had of those good performances (and) a little bit of confidence built from Vegas will be good going into Phoenix. Phoenix is still going to be a big unknown with the new package. None of the Hendrick (Motorsports) cars got to test in January with the new package. We haven’t had our hands on it or been able to touch it and feel it at the track. We will have to make best use of our practice time at the track on Friday and hopefully get it dialed in."



Josh Berry, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on preparing for Phoenix: "Alan (Gustafson) and the entire team have been great to work with this week in getting me prepared for Phoenix (Raceway). Last week was a last-minute situation and my first time in a Next Gen, so to get the opportunity this week to be at the shop and sit down and talk through a lot of things with everyone on the team has been extremely helpful. This is still a really difficult situation and we’re all thinking about Chase (Elliott). We want him back and healthy as soon as he’s able. In the meantime, I’m thankful for the opportunity to fill in for him on the ovals."



Alan Gustafson, crew chief of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on preparing for Phoenix with Josh Berry: "This week there’s still been a lot of work to do, but we have a much better idea of what Josh needs for the cockpit, his seat and everything around that. Just going through all of that and being able to spend some time with Josh has been good. Having driven this car is the biggest thing for him and we’re now going to be more prepared heading to Phoenix (Raceway). Having that practice will be a big deal. Having those 50 minutes will help a bunch because we don’t really know his tendencies and driving style - what he would need relative to some of the other drivers. It will be nice to get that time and be able to draw some correlation and understanding."



William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the importance of track position at Phoenix: "I think that the craziest thing at Phoenix (Raceway) is the restarts. It’s all about lane choice and setting yourself heading into turn one. Track position is important throughout the whole race. Once you lose it, it’s hard to gain it back. We’ll be running the new short-track package for the first time this weekend and I’ll be interested to see how it does since I wasn’t one of the drivers to test it earlier this year. We have momentum on our side after the win last week, but we want to keep that going for sure."



Rudy Fugle, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 on what he expects for this weekend at Phoenix: "I’m interested to see how this weekend goes. We have a very small taste of what happened at the organizational test that happened in January. They never tested exactly what we’re racing. We don’t know what to expect honestly. It’s like a simulation game and we hope we just have all the right information to work from. We’ll do our best to make all our changes during practice Friday."



Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his expectations heading to Phoenix: "We have started off this season really strong and Phoenix (Raceway) is a place I have circled on my calendar. I ran good there once and haven’t had that kind of performance since then, so I am always eager to get back there and try to find success with it being my home track. Blake (Harris) and I are doing all we can to get ready for the race. I know the team is putting in the work to get our No. 48 Ally Chevy ready to hit the track. I am just ready to get to the track and get my redemption."



Blake Harris, crew chief of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the start of the 2023 season: "When you look back at the start of our season, it starts with Daytona (International Speedway). We missed all the wrecks and scored some good stage points – it was a good points day. At the last two intermediates, we have had a lot of speed in our race cars. We had a solid day on pit road in Las Vegas. Having fast race cars and track position is really giving us the chance to capitalize early in the season. We focused on execution throughout the races and have been able to stay up front. We have scored stage points in every stage except one at Daytona. Being able to get a top 10 in the first three points races this season is really important. You have to be able to score stage points and have to have good finishes to put yourself in a prime position to make the playoffs, which is our focus. That is certainly something we plan on continuing at Phoenix (Raceway). Our expectation is to run in the top 10 and be able to capitalize at the end of the race."