LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix Raceway Stats
- NCS Starts: 13; Best start: 7th; Best Finish: 4th (Fall, 2017); Top 5s: 1; Top 10s: 4; Laps Led: 11
- NXS Starts: 7; Poles: 2 (Spring, 2016 and Fall, 2017); Best Finish: 2nd (Spring, 2016); Top 5s: 5; Top 10s: 7; Laps Led: 109
- NCTS Starts: 3; Wins: 2 (2013 and 2014); Poles: 2 (2014 and 2015); Top 5s: 2; Top 10s: 3; Laps Led: 304
2023 NCS Season Stats
- Starts: 3; Best Start: 22nd; Best Finish: 19th (twice), Current Points Position: 28th
- About Allegiant: Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.
- Testing, Testing, 1-2-3: Jones and the No. 43 Allegiant team were one of only seven select participants in a preseason test session at Phoenix Raceway back in January, where teams worked with NASCAR on refining the short track package for the NextGen car. Testing alongside his LEGACY MOTOR CLUB co-owner and part-time teammate in Jimmie Johnson, the duo were able to make the most of the session and update their notebook heading into this weekend's race.
- Erik Jones Foundation Announcement: The Erik Jones Foundation recently announced Brent Nickola as its newly appointed Executive Director. Nickola recently spent more than two decades at the University of Michigan’s Flint campus as a development and fundraising professional. The Erik Jones Foundation launched in August of 2021 with three goals: to ignite children’s passion for reading, encourage early cancer detection and care and promote animal welfare. For more information or to make a donation to the EJF go to: www.ErikJonesRacing.com/
- Previous Success at Phoenix: Erik Jones knows how to get it done at Phoenix Raceway, boasting two wins at the facility. Jones put his name on the map by dominating the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event in just his fifth-career start for Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2013. Driving in a limited part-time schedule, Jones led a race high of 84 laps in that race on the way to his first-career win. Then in the following year of 2014, Jones followed that win up with another dominant NCTS win, leading 114 laps from the pole en route to the victory, the fourth of his career. In his NASCAR Xfinity Series tenure, Jones earned two poles at the track, scoring the first in March 2016 and the second in November 2017.
- From the Driver’s Seat: You and your team were able to test back in January, so what are some key takeaways from your time spent in the session to help your team prepare for this weekend?
"Yeah, hopefully we are able to take some of what we learned from the test there as far as this new aero package goes. It's nice to have some at least have some laps on it compared to the rest of the field and have somewhat of an idea of how the car is going to drive and handle. We did a couple of long runs as well at the test, so we have a baseline of where our car is going to trend. You know, Phoenix was a tough track for our LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team last year, but we got better in the second race, so hopefully with some of this extra knowledge, we can go out there and have a solid run with the No. 43 Allegiant Chevy."
