Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Phoenix Raceway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
- Justin Haley has made four starts at Phoenix Raceway in the NCS.
- Haley finished eighth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend to earn his first top-10 finish of the 2023 season.
"As an organization, Phoenix is one of our weaker tracks, but it’s also a track that you have to go into with a new mindset. Phoenix is always changing, due to the resin formula, as well as the new, short-track package, so there are some unknowns going into the weekend. I feel like we've had decent speed at Phoenix in the past, so hopefully we are able to get a feel for the track early and execute."
- Justin Haley on Phoenix Raceway