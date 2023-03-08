Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Phoenix 1 Advance

Wednesday, Mar 08

Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Phoenix

There is a recreation of Phoenix Raceway's front stretch and start/finish line on the driveway leading into Trackhouse Racing's Concord, North Carolina race shop.

It's there for a reason: motivation.

No. 1 Chevrolet driver Ross Chastain's most recent race at Phoenix Raceway came in November at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race where he finished second, just .301 seconds behind race winner and champion Joey Logano.

The .301 second victory margin translates to a distance of 235 feet. That's the difference between finishing second and finishing as the NASCAR Cup Series Champion.

In the off season, Trackhouse repainted its drive to resemble Phoenix with 235-feet of light blue curbs and a checkered start/finish line with the number "235" nearby. The team asked its 150 employees to walk the drive and drop an anonymous note in a fire pit with a vow of what they would individually do to make up that 235-foot deficit in 2023.

 

"I actually smile when I drive over it now because it was that close. It's going to take a lot to get back there," said Chastain when asked about seeing "235" every morning when he drives into the race shop.

"It does motivate me, which is weird. I don't really understand it, but it does."

The motivation appears to be working.

The Alva, Florida native is leading the NASCAR Cup Series standings for the second consecutive week. Chastain has won half of all possible stages this season which has helped him lead the point standings and will also be very valuable in the playoffs. The two-car Trackhouse operation is thriving this year. Chastain's teammate Daniel Suárez is fourth in the point standings, 25 points behind Chastain.

Chastain will pilot the No. 1 Kubota Tractor Corporation Chevrolet Camaro this weekend at Phoenix Raceway for the second time this season. He's racing for more than results with Kubota. In the five races as primary sponsor, Kubota will make a $10,000 donation to the Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) for each top-10 finish.

The FVC is a national nonprofit organization that assists military veterans and currently serving members of the Armed Forces to transition into careers in farming. Kubota first partnered with the FVC in 2015 on the “Geared to Give” program which has provided $800,000 to the coalition in the form of organizational support, grants to veterans and 36 pieces of donated equipment.

Chastain's result in the Kubota Chevrolet at Auto Club Speedway two weeks ago, resulted in a $10,000 donation after a third-place finish in the 200-lap race. Chastain will appear at Kubota's display at the Construction Expo in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 16.

Fox will broadcast Sunday's 312-lap race at 3:30 p.m. EST.

 
 

2023 Standings
 

 

Chastain removed a portion of the wall involved in the "Hail Melon" from Martinsville Speedway for preservation with a Kubota R640.

 
 

 

Ross Chastain, Driver of the No. 1 Kubota Chevrolet

How do you feel going into Phoenix this weekend?

"We've been back to Phoenix since the fall race last year and tested with NASCAR. We'll have a different aero package with less downforce that we'll be working through this weekend. It's a steep hill we are going to have climb to be as competitive as we were in the fall at Phoenix. Its going to feel like a different racecar this weekend. I think the topic will be how much less downforce we all have and how much we are all sliding around. We will find out if it actually makes the racing better."

Qualifying was admittedly a challenge last year, anything different at Phoenix this year?

“I just try to wrap my head around putting the car at the limit for one lap. Its high risk, but it is high reward to start up front. Last fall at Phoenix it obviously took us a while to get up front and we don't want that to happen again."

 

 

Chastain Notes

  • 2023 marks Chastain's third full-time Cup Series season. The Chevrolet driver's first Cup Series start occurred in 2017.
  • In 2022, Chastain won his first career Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 27 and his second at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 24.
  • The Chevrolet driver finished second in the season ending championship standings.
  • Voted 2022 National Motorsports Press Association's Driver of the Year.
  • Known for the "Hail Melon" move at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway that has garnered over 225 million views and 1.2B impressions.
  • Moose car from Martinsville topped all diecasts in sales for 2022.
  • Chastain owns 197 Xfinity Series starts with two wins (Las Vegas in Sept. 2018, and Daytona in July 2019), 23 top-five and 49 top-10 finishes. 
  • The Florida native has 100 Craftsman Truck Series starts with four wins, three earned in 2019, and one in 2022 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, 19 top-five and 44 top-10 finishes. 
  • Chastain joined Trackhouse Racing for the 2022 season after Chip Ganassi Racing was acquired last off season by Justin Marks.
  • Chastain has driven for Premium Motorsports, Spire Motorsports and Roush Fenway Racing in the Cup Series before his first full-time season in 2021.

