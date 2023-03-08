Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Phoenix 1 Advance

No. 1 Chevrolet driver Ross Chastain's most recent race at Phoenix Raceway came in November at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race where he finished second, just .301 seconds behind race winner and champion Joey Logano.

The .301 second victory margin translates to a distance of 235 feet. That's the difference between finishing second and finishing as the NASCAR Cup Series Champion.

In the off season, Trackhouse repainted its drive to resemble Phoenix with 235-feet of light blue curbs and a checkered start/finish line with the number "235" nearby. The team asked its 150 employees to walk the drive and drop an anonymous note in a fire pit with a vow of what they would individually do to make up that 235-foot deficit in 2023.

"I actually smile when I drive over it now because it was that close. It's going to take a lot to get back there," said Chastain when asked about seeing "235" every morning when he drives into the race shop.

"It does motivate me, which is weird. I don't really understand it, but it does."

The motivation appears to be working.

The Alva, Florida native is leading the NASCAR Cup Series standings for the second consecutive week. Chastain has won half of all possible stages this season which has helped him lead the point standings and will also be very valuable in the playoffs. The two-car Trackhouse operation is thriving this year. Chastain's teammate Daniel Suárez is fourth in the point standings, 25 points behind Chastain.

Chastain will pilot the No. 1 Kubota Tractor Corporation Chevrolet Camaro this weekend at Phoenix Raceway for the second time this season. He's racing for more than results with Kubota. In the five races as primary sponsor, Kubota will make a $10,000 donation to the Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) for each top-10 finish.

The FVC is a national nonprofit organization that assists military veterans and currently serving members of the Armed Forces to transition into careers in farming. Kubota first partnered with the FVC in 2015 on the “Geared to Give” program which has provided $800,000 to the coalition in the form of organizational support, grants to veterans and 36 pieces of donated equipment.

Chastain's result in the Kubota Chevrolet at Auto Club Speedway two weeks ago, resulted in a $10,000 donation after a third-place finish in the 200-lap race. Chastain will appear at Kubota's display at the Construction Expo in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 16.

Fox will broadcast Sunday's 312-lap race at 3:30 p.m. EST.