Bass Pro Shops Racing: Martin Truex Jr. Phoenix Advance

What is the biggest challenge for you when racing at Phoenix? Phoenix is very straightforward looking, but the two ends are so different that it’s a big challenge to get your car working good, especially with the NextGen car having come around, and we are shifting a bit. It’s definitely a fun place and it’s been really racy there the last couple of years and I enjoy going there. I feel like we needed a little bit more in Vegas and hopefully we have that this weekend in Phoenix with our Bass Pro Shops Toyota.” Let’s say you are in the lead on the final restart at Phoenix. What’s going through your mind? “I think just getting a good jump and getting through turns one and two. That dogleg breeds opportunities to cut the corner. If you can get to turn one with a little bit of a cushion, you are in generally good shape, so it’s all about the restart there to be able to maintain the lead and be able to bring it home.” Your team changed the over-the-wall pit crew, but the road crew guys are the virtually the same. How do you feel about your team after the first four events of the season? “We really had no changes to our team guys that work on the car all weekend. That’s a group that is very good, and James (Small, crew chief) does a great job leading those guys. We think in the long term our over-the-wall guys are going to help us a ton. Just looking forward to taking advantage of opportunities. James took a gamble at Vegas and put us in position to steal one, we just didn’t get the two or three other guys that we needed to gamble with us and we finished seventh instead of maybe third or fourth, so that was worth a chance. We had a good season last year but we didn’t get a win, but we had a lot of opportunities to do that and it slipped away. That’s what we are focused on, trying to limit our mistakes and trying to be better more consistently. I think the changes NASCAR has made to the cars will help us on the short tracks and other places where we struggled last year. We’ll have a little extra practice this weekend on Friday to get dialed in and see where our Bass Pro Shops Camry stacks up with some of the package changes that were made.” TSC PR