Richard Childress Racing and Huk to Continue Partnership in 2023

NASCAR Cup Series veteran Austin Dillon is poised to look sharp on and off the race track — and on and off the water — this season thanks to a continued partnership with Marolina Outdoor, the parent company of Huk Performance Fishing. Dillon will drive the No. 3 Huk Performance Chevrolet at select races in 2023.

“We’ve found great value in our partnership with Richard Childress Racing and Austin Dillon and we’re thrilled to continue our relationship in 2023, marking the third year of our partnership,” said Chris Russell, vice president of marketing for Marolina Outdoor. “Austin Dillon has proven to be an authentic ambassador for our brand, and we’ve found it valuable to be able to use the power of RCR’s marketing platforms to highlight our performance fishing offerings.”

Based in Charleston, S.C., at the confluence of three major rivers and home to one of America’s favorite destinations, the designers at Huk take their inspiration from the water itself. They shape and mold a line of performance clothing designed to keep you looking good and feeling cool and comfortable on or off the water. Over the course of their multi-year partnership with RCR, those same design inspirations have authentically been integrated into the No. 3 Chevrolet with fan-favorite schemes such as the popular “BassCar” which featured a Huk exclusive pattern and largemouth bass styling by artist KC Scott.

Huk will continue to leverage their RCR relationship with unique car designs and exclusive consumer offerings. They will also integrate celebrity brand ambassadors and utilize Austin Dillon to showcase Huk’s product line.

“Huk’s innovative performance fishing apparel and clothing aligns closely with my own family’s passion for the outdoors, and Richard Childress Racing’s emphasis on cutting-edge technologies in everything we build,” said Dillon. “I wear Huk clothing on and off the water, and look forward to continuing to showcase some of my favorite collections, such as the Waypoint and Icon X, as well as working with everyone at RCR to drive success for Huk on and off the track.”

For more information, please visit rcrracing.com and www.hukgear.com.

RCR PR