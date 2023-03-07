RFK Advance | Phoenix I

Pace Laps:

Phoenix is also the site of the last NASCAR-organized test where Keselowski and the No. 6 team participated in the two-day session.

This weekend’s schedule features a full practice session on Friday as NASCAR announced updates to components of the NCS car for races held at a majority of the tracks measuring 1.058-mile or less. Those rules are in play this weekend with Friday’s session serving as the first test of the new package ahead of this weekend’s racing.

The West Coast swing comes to a close this weekend in the desert as Phoenix Raceway hosts the first of its two race weekends in 2023.

Keselowski at Phoenix Raceway

Starts: 27

Wins: --

Top-10s: 13

Poles: 2 (2014, 2021)

He is a two-time Xfinity Series winner in Phoenix including winning the 2018 race in the No. 22 entry, and in 2014 for Team Penske. Overall he has 21 NXS starts with 5 top-10s. He also made two Truck Series starts in 2005 and 2008 with a best finish of sixth in his own No. 19 truck for BKR.

He’s led 283 laps in 14 different races and has six top-10s in the spring race alone at the 1-mile track. Most recently Keselowski had an electrical issue last fall and finished 23 rd last spring.

Keselowski makes his 28 th Cup start in Phoenix this weekend where he has 13 top-10s with an average finish of 13.7. He has four top-10s in his last six starts.

Buescher at Phoenix Raceway

Starts: 14

Wins: --

Top-10s: 1

Poles: --

Buescher also made four Xfinity Series starts in Arizona for Jack Roush with a best finish of 12 th (2014).

Buescher’s best qualifying effort stands as 17 th (2019, 2021) as he has an average starting position of 25.4.

Buescher makes his 15 th Cup start in Phoenix this weekend. Last spring he ran his best race there to date with a P10 finish. Most recently Buescher finished 21 st last fall.

RFK Historically in Phoenix

Cup Wins: 7 (Mark Martin, 1993; Jeff Burton, 2000, 2003; Matt Kenseth, 2002; Kurt Busch, 2005; Carl Edwards, 2010, 2013)

Hooked on Phoenix: RFK has 301 combined starts at Phoenix, totaling 17 wins, 75 top-five and 135 top-10 finishes. RFK Fords have nine poles and have led 4,031 laps at the 1-mile track.

Winning in the Desert: RFK has won at Phoenix in all three of NASCAR’s major divisions, with the organization’s first win coming in the fall of 1993 with NASCAR Hall of Famer and former driver Mark Martin in the NCS. RFK won the second-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix in 2000 and former driver Greg Biffle claimed the organization’s 100th overall NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Phoenix in 2009. Former driver Carl Edwards also won at the track that fall to give RFK the season sweep. All in all, six drivers have won NASCAR races for RFK at Phoenix (Martin, Biffle, Edwards, Kurt Busch, Matt Kenseth and Joe Ruttman). In addition, Edwards swept Phoenix in the fall of 2010, winning both the NXS and NCS events.

Xfinity Success: Phoenix was one of the strongest tracks for RFK’s Xfinity program. In 93 starts, the organization won eight times, earned 27 top-fives, 53 top-10s and has led 1,406 laps. RFK most recently went to victory lane with Edwards in Nov. 2010. Its eight wins rank most of any track on the circuit behind only Charlotte (12), Darlington (15), Richmond (9) and Rockingham (10).